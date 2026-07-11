Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction, Odds for Men’s Wimbledon Final

No man not named Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz had won a men's tennis Grand Slam since the 2023 U.S. Open until Alexander Zverev pulled it off at this year's French Open. Zverev managed to do it without having to face either Sinner or Alcaraz, but now, if he wants to win a second straight major tournament, he'll have to do it by beating Sinner in the Wimbledon Final on Sunday.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Sunday's Grand Slam final.

Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jannik Sinner -490 (83.05% implied probability)

Alexander Zverev +365

Total

38.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev How to Watch

Date: Sunday, July 12

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev: History and Wimbledon Performance

These two have faced each other 14 times before. Sinner is 10-4 in those matches, including winning nine straight. The most recent match was this year's ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Final, which Sinner won 61 62.

Jannik Sinner

Sinner is looking for his second straight Wimbledon title after defeating Alcaraz in last year's final. En route to the final this year, he defeated Miomir Kecmanović, Nuno Borges, Jenson Brooksby, Shintaro Mochizuki, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Novak Djokovic. The only two sets he has lost were against Kecmanović in the first round.

Alexander Zverev

Wimbledon has historically been Zverev's worst major tournament. Entering this year, he had a win percentage of just 64% at this event, with his best finish being a fourth-round appearance. This year, his wins en route to the final have come against Alexander Blockx, Valentin Royer, Marcos Giron, Jiri Lehecka, Taylor Fritz, and Arthur Fery. He has lost just two sets all tournament, one to Blockx and one to Lehecka in the Round of 16.

Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Best Bet

You're a brave soul if you're betting on Zverev to pull off the upset. The health questions surrounding Sinner after his first-round match have seemingly been answered, as he has played flawless tennis since then, and now he gets to face an opponent he has had plenty of success against in the past. Sinner defeated Zverev in straight sets in a Grand Slam already, doing so in the final of last year's Australian Open.

I'm also not ready to forget Zverev's history at this event. Sure, he has gone on a run in this year's tournament, largely against inferior opponents, but his career win rate of 64% at Wimbledon is concerning ahead of a match with Sinner.

I'll back Sinner to win this one in straight sets on Sunday.

Pick: Jannik Sinner Wins 3-0 (+140) via FanDuel

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