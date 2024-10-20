Texas A&M Aggies Above Alabama in Week 9 AP Top 25
The Texas A&M Aggies are riding a six-game winning streak while being 4-0 in SEC play following Saturday's win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The 34-24 road victory wasn't enough to move Texas A&M up from its No. 14 spot in the Week 9 AP Poll but the Aggies are still above some notable teams that have now dropped down.
No. 14 Texas A&M is one spot above No. 15 Alabama, which fell eight spots from No. 7 after a 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. The Aggies are also ranked above three other SEC teams in No. 18 Ole Miss, No. 21 Missouri and No. 25 Vanderbilt. The other four SEC teams in the Top 25 are No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 Texas, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 8 LSU.
Texas A&M was far from perfect against Mississippi State but the Aggies were able to do something that's haunted them for the past few seasons: winning a SEC game on the road. Head coach Mike Elko understood the challenge that was in front of his team.
"It's a road win, and those do not come easy in this league," Elko said. "I said it all week. I'm not sure that everyone in my locker room believed me. But we certainly said it all week, and it played out that way today."
The Aggies will now host No. 8 LSU in College Station on Saturday. Texas A&M has a chance to secure another top-10 win in what would be a defining moment for the program's College Football Playoff hopes.