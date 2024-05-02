Texas A&M Aggies Basketball Gets Commitment from SMU Guard Transfer Zhuric Phelps
The Texas A&M Aggies basketball program continues to re-tool its roster this offseason.
On Tuesday, SMU guard transfer Zhuric Phelps commited to the Aggies as coach Buzz Williams continues to make additions through the transfer portal.
Phelps is a two-year starter on the Hilltop for the SMU Mustangs where he averaged 12.0 points per game across 93 contests. He's also offered 2.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds during that time while shooting 39 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from beyond the arc.
The obvious hope is that he's a suitable replacement for the departed Tyrece Radford, who averaged 12.5 points per game over his collegiate career in Aggieland and Virginia Tech.
The addition of the 6-5, 175-pound Phelps could make a seamless transition for scorers Wade Taylor IV and Manny Obaseki into the post-Radford era at Reed Arena.
The glaring weakness in his game - his 3-point shooting - reflects a weakness for the entire Aggies team, which shot just 28.9 percent last season. But Phelps' defense will be a huge boost for Williams and his team. His 2.3 steals per game is more than any A&M player last season.