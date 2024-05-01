No. 1 Texas A&M Hits 100th Home Run, Tops Tarleton 10-6
The top-ranked Texas A&M baseball team maintained its perfect midweek record with a 10-6 win over Tarleton at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday night.
This victory not only marked the Aggies' 12th consecutive midweek win but also saw the team hit its 100th home run of the season, making them only the second squad in program history to reach this milestone, after the 1999 team with the record with 128 homers.
Brad Rudis earned the win for the Aggies, improving his record to 4-0 by pitching two scoreless innings in relief, striking out two batters. Kaiden Wilson also delivered a strong performance from the bullpen, pitching two scoreless frames with a game-high four strikeouts.
Texas A&M's offense was powered by Jace LaViolette and Kaeden Kent, who each drove in three runs. Hayden Schott led with three hits, while Ali Camarillo and Ted Burton each contributed two hits. Burton's second-inning solo homer was his fifth in the last four games, and his ninth this season.
LaViolette's three-run shot in the third inning tied the game at 4-4. Camarillo's solo home run in the fourth put the Aggies ahead, while Kent's three-run double in the fifth stretched the lead to 9-4.
Texas A&M collected 13 hits and four walks, with five players recording multi-hit games. On the mound, the Aggies' pitching staff struck out eight batters. Starter Isaac Morton pitched two innings, allowing two runs (one earned), while relievers Chris Cortez, Peyton Smith, and Weston Moss also contributed to the win.
With this victory, Texas A&M improved to 6-0 all-time against Tarleton, maintaining a perfect record in midweek games and non-conference play. Camarillo has now reached base safely in 31 consecutive games, while Burton's on-base streak is at 21. Schott has reached base in 18 consecutive games, further demonstrating the team's offensive consistency as they continue their successful season.