Will the Texas A&M Aggies Match Last Year's Win Total? CBS Sports SEC Spring Football Overreactions
The Texas A&M Aggies brought in former defensive coordinator-turned-Duke-head-coach Mike Elko to resurrect their dying football program. And the team has reacted positively both on the field and off.
Players have commented on a culture change happening in Aggieland, and that's exactly what was needed. Elko said the team needs to "get back to being Aggies." Indicating the program had lost its way under former coach Jimbo Fisher.
CBS Sports offered its SEC spring football overreations and it seems the outlet thinks the Aggies are in for a similar season to 2023, it's final under Fisher, who was fired mid-season in November.
"Mike Elko will match Jimbo Fisher's best regular-season win total: This isn't necessarily the highest bar to clear. Fisher never won more than eight games in a full regular season during his time with the Aggies, and things really took a dip in recent years, culminating in Texas A&M's costly (literally) firing of Fisher. After a whirlwind coaching search, the Aggies brass landed on Elko, a former Texas A&M defensive coordinator and Duke's coach, as Fisher's replacement. Elko immediately went to work rebuilding a Texas A&M roster that lost a lot of talent in the wake of Fisher's termination and netted the No. 2 class in 247Sports' Team Transfer Rankings.
"On top of that, the Aggies return starting quarterback Conner Weigman who, when healthy, has shown upside as one of the best signal-callers in the SEC. Elko won eight regular-season games in his first year at Duke and led the Blue Devils to a 7-5 record last season despite dealing with some major injuries, so there's plenty of reason to think that he can achieve even more with the talent base available to him by coaching at Texas A&M."
The success of Weigman will certainly be key to the success of the program, and Elko brought in former Kansas State offensive genius Collin Klein to manage that side of the ball in College Station.
We could see a resurgence in Weigman's game, and that could translate to more than the seven wins the team saw last season.