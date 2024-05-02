Texas A&M Aggies OL Transfer Colton Thomasson Picks Final 3 Teams
Former Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Colton Thomasson entered the transfer portal back on April 25. Now, a week later, he's narrowed his choices down to three destinations, as he announced on social media.
His final three schools come down to Baylor, UTSA, and SMU - all Texas schools.
"Sincere thanks to the amazing programs offering me an opportunity during my journey," Thomasson posted. "I am grateful for these three final schools I will be focusing on moving forward."
Thomasson was a four-star recruit for the class of 2023 and still has four years of eligibility left. He was in line to potentially fight for a lot of playing time in 2024, but still needed a lot of development.
"Thanks be to God for blessing me with the opportunity to play football at Texas A&M," Thomasson said when he announced his departure from College Station. "To my teammates, you are my brothers forever. To my family and friends, I love you and appreciate all you've done for me. Thank you to the coaches and staff who have developed me during my time in College Station.
"Thank you, 12th man, for your continued support and bring the best fanbase in college football. There is nothing quite like running through the tunnel onto Kyle Field and an honor I'll never forget. After much prayer and reflection, I am formally entering the transfer portal."
A&M has lost a significant amount of players from the offensive line through the portal this offseason including Derrick Graham, Dorian Hinton and Bryce Foster - but still have 12 scholarship players at the position.