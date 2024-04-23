Texas A&M Aggies Basketball Add Ex Minnesota Golden Gophers Pharrel Payne
The outlook for Texas A&M Aggies basketball in 2024-25 looks better every day.
After confirmation that guard Wade Taylor IV will return for the upcoming season on Monday evening, the Aggies gained another piece on Tuesday.
Former Minnesota Golden Gophers center Pharrel Payne announced his commitment to Texas A&M after receiving interest from Oregon, Texas and others.
The Cottage Grove, Minnesota, native was ranked as the No. 7 recruit out of the state of Minnesota and the No. 37 player at his position coming out of high school for the class of 2022. He's rated as the No. 68 player overall and the No. 14 player at his position in the transfer portal according to On3.
At 6-9, 230-pounds, Payne averaged 10 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest last season while chipping in 1.4 blocks.
Payne will join Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer C.J. Wilcher, who committed to the Aggies through the transfer portal on Monday.
The power forward/center saw action across 32 games last year including 19 starts, and contributed 15 double-digit scoring efforts including two double-doubles and three 10-plus rebounding games.
In the NIT matchup against Indiana State this season, Payne had 16 points and eight rebounds in the 76-64 loss.