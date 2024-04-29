Texas A&M Aggies Still Need Help at WR in 2024
The NCAA Spring Transfer Portal window closes on Tuesday, and for the most part, the Texas A&M Aggies have had a successful cycle acquiring players in positions of need for 2024.
New head coach Mike Elko and his staff have been diligent in recruiting both at the high school level and players through the transfer portal.
But there is one area of major need where the Aggies have failed through the portal.
Wideout Jabre Barber went down to injury earlier this month, the position became an immediate need to address. The Troy transfer is expected to miss several months after foot surgery.
The Aggies sprung into action and booked visits with Penn State's Keandre Lambert-Smith andd Houston's Sam Brown. The goal was one of the two. The eventual outcome was neither.
The window closes on Tuesday, and the Aggies appear to be left empty-handed in the spring cycle.
Incoming wideouts include Wesley Watson, the Kansas State transfer and Cyrus Allen, the former Louisiana Tech pass catcher.
Aggies co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Holman Wiggins came from Alabama with a reputation for being a top high school recruiter. But his talents didn't translate to the transfer portal, and now Elko and Texas A&M are left wondering, "what if?"