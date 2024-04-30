Early Odds for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick in 2025: Texas A&M Aggies QB Conner Weigman Top 15?
We're just days removed from the 2024 NFL Draft where Texas A&M was represented by four players begin taken in the seven-round selection process.
Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper went to Green Bay with the No. 45 overall pick and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson's name was called by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 97th pick. On Saturday, offensive lineman Layden Robinson went No. 103 overall to New England before Ainias Smith was taken by Philadelphia at No. 152.
The "new" Texas A&M Aggies under coach Mike Elko will have an equally talented roster of potential NFL players in the upcoming season, and although it's still almost a full calendar year away, it's never too early to start discussing new Aggies in the NFL.
DraftKings has already announced its way-too-early odds for the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick for 2025, and Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman comes in at No. 12 on the list - with the 12th-best odds to hear his name called first from the commissioner's podium at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
12. QB Conner Weigman - Texas A&M
Height/Weight: 6-3, 215 pounds
2023 Stats: 979 yards/8 touchdowns/two interceptions/68.9% completion rate
No. 1 selection odds: 20/1
Weigman appears behind seven other quarterbacks. Those in front of him include:
11. LB Harold Perkins - LSU - 20/1
10. DE James Pearce - Tennessee - 20/1
9. DL Patrick Payton - Florida State - 20/1
8. DL Mykel Williams - Georgia - 15/1
7. QB Cam Ward - Miami (Formerly Washington State) - 15/1
6. QB Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss - 12/1
5. QB Jalen Milroe - Alabama - +950
4. QB Drew Allar - Penn State - +850
3. QB Carson Beck - Georgia - +300
2. QB Quinn Ewers - Texas - +300
1. QB Shedur Sanders - Colorado - +100