Texas A&M Aggies Guard Wade Taylor IV Named to All-SEC Preseason First-Team
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV chose to return to College Station for a fourth season, and is being recognized accordingly as a result.
Taylor IV has been named to All-SEC Preseason First-Team, per a release Monday. He joins group of five that includes Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome, Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr., Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears and Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler.
Despite having the option to transfer or give the NBA a shot, Taylor IV announced in April that he was staying with the Aggies.
"No place like Aggieland! Thankful to be here. Let’s continue to chase greatness," he announced on X (Twitter).
Last season, Taylor IV started all 36 games for head coach Buzz Williams while averaging a career-best 19.1 points along with 3.5 rebounds and four assists. He averaged 23 points a contest in Texas A&M's two NCAA Tournament games. Taylor failed to reach double figures in scoring just four times last season. He scored a career-high 41 points on 13 of 32 shooting in a 78-77 loss to Arkansas on Jan. 16.
Taylor IV will now look to lead the Aggies back to the NCAA Tournament for a fourth straight season. Texas A&M lost a heartbreaker to the Houston Cougars in the Round of 32 last year. Taylor IV went 5 of 26 shooting while finishing with 21 points and seven rebounds. He scored six points in the final 1:12 of regulation to help the Aggies force overtime before they eventually fell 100-95.
No. 13 Texas A&M will open up the regular season on Monday, Nov. 4 at UCF.