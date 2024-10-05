Texas A&M Aggies Up Big on Missouri Tigers at Halftime
COLLEGE STATION — Knowing the stakes were high for a ranked conference matchup against a visiting Missouri Tigers squad, the Texas A&M Aggies settled in and got to work right away.
Conner Weigman was given the start after missing three straight games, and while the biggest question instantly became how well he'd be able to perform without much action apart from Notre Dame and a half of McNeese State, he put those to rest.
At halftime, Weigman is 15-19 for 193 yards in the air and 37 on the ground — quite a few of which were first-down scrambles to extend the Aggies' drives — while the duo of Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels have accounted for the points.
On defense, the Aggies have allowed only 79 total yards and forced Missouri into four punts and a turnover on downs in what's quickly become a lopsided affair, right down to a punt that took every Aggie bounce it could en route to going out-of-bounds inside the 1-yard line.
Key for Texas A&M will be to remain poised on defense in the second half to prevent its visitors from mounting a comeback, and to keep the momentum going on offense.
Momentum that, so far, has been entirely driven by the crowd who took Missouri's challenge personally.
"At some point it can only get so loud," Tigers quarterback Brady Cook said leading up to the game. "In my opinion, the noise at practice is actually louder."
Cook is 4-11 for 63 yards and the Tigers did record a delay-of-game penalty as a result of crowd noise. Here are the running stats for Texas A&M vs. Missouri:
Score: Texas A&M 24, Missouri 0
First Downs: Texas A&M 14, Missouri 4
Passing Yards: Texas A&M 193, Missouri 63
Rushing Yards: Texas A&M 112 (3 TD), Missouri 16
Total Offense: Texas A&M 305, Missouri 79
Turnovers: N/A
Leading Passers:
Brady Cook, Missouri (4-11, 63 YDS)
Conner Weigman, Texas A&M (15-19, 193 YDS)
Leading Rushers:
Marcus Carroll, Missouri (2 ATT, 13 YDS)
Amari Daniels, Texas A&M (7 ATT, 37 YDS)
Leading Receivers:
Luther Burden III, Missouri (3 REC, 46 YDS)
Noah Thomas, Texas A&M (3 REC, 65 YDS)