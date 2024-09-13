Texas A&M Could Face Two-Headed Monster at QB vs. Florida
Texas A&M will travel to "The Swamp" on Saturday to face the Florida Gators in the SEC opener. Aggies coach Mike Elko could have to prepare to face two quarterbacks who can change at any point in the game.
Senior Graham Mertz and freshman DJ Lagway, a high school football star from Texas, are both expected to play on Saturday, with Mertz reportedly in line to start. Florida coach Billy Napier said he is going to need both of them to compete with the Aggies.
"Obviously Coach Elko does a terrific job on defense. You have a program with great history and tradition," Napier said on Wednesday. "It will be a fun one in The Swamp. A ton of respect for what we see and obviously preparing for a big challenge."
There is an old adage which says when you have two quarterbacks, you don't have one good one. But enter Lagway and Mertz.
"It's a strength for our team, just in terms of we have two good players," Napier said. "And the relationship the guys have and the work they've done together going all the way back to January. It's been awesome to be a part of, to observe and watch."
Mertz did not play in the game against Samford. He was put in the concussion protocol after getting beaten up by Miami the week before.
"I think the team feels the same way. Both of these guys have high character and an unbelievable work ethic," Napier said. "They're great leaders and I think we're hopeful that it can help our team to continue to improve and put us in a position to win games."
Napier is concerned about his offensive line controlling the line of scrimmage against Texas A&M. He knows that the Aggies have a great pass rush. The Gators surrendered four sacks to Miami in the opener and had their quarterback knocked out with a concussion.
"I think the big thing is we just need to be more consistent up front. We need to play with better pad level and inside hands," Napier said. "We need to run off the ball. We need to have better fundamentals and technique and communication. And then, when we get into passing situations, we've got to protect better. I am more concerned with the overall performance of the line."
The Aggies and the Gators will do battle on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised nationally on ABC.