Texas A&M Releases Initial Injury Report vs. Arkansas
The Texas A&M Aggies have released their initial student-athlete availability report ahead of Saturday's Southwest Classic against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Arlington.
Texas A&M
Rueben Owens, Running Back - Out
Tyreek Chappell, Defensive Back - Out
Mark Nabou, Offensive Lineman - Out
TJ Shanahan, Offensive Lineman - Out
Enai White, Defensive Lineman - Questionable
Conner Weigman, Quarterback - Questionable
Bryce Anderson, Defensive Back - Probable
Arkansas
Miguel Mitchell, Defensive Back - Out
Patrick Kutas, Offensive Line - Out
Andreas Paaske, Tight End - Out
Khafre Brown, Wide Receiver - Out
Ty Washington, Tight End - Questionable
Jaylon Braxton, Defensive Back - Questionable
Hudson Clark, Defensive Back - Questionable
Tyrell Reed Jr., Running Back - Questionable
Monte Harrison, Wide Receiver - Probable
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said Wednesday that Koli Faaiu will start at center in place of Shanahan, but wouldn't reveal who will be the backup center against the Razorbacks.
"Well, without just telling everyone on the planet, what we're doing. I think a couple options. I think we got a couple options behind Koli," Elko said.
There's not too much included on the initial release that Elko didn't already reveal in Wednesday's SEC Weekly Teleconference. When the team drops its injury reports on Thursday and Friday before a final one on Saturday, the game status of players like quarterback Conner Weigman could become more clear, though Elko has said he will remain a game-time decision.
"He's taking reps on the side right now. He's progressing and getting better," Elko said of Weigman on Wednesday. "We're hopeful that we're gonna have him available on Saturday. He'll kind of be more of a game-time decision in that regard."
No. 24 Texas A&M and the Razorbacks will kick off from Arlington on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.