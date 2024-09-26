All Aggies

Texas A&M Releases Initial Injury Report vs. Arkansas

The Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks have both released their initial student-athlete availability reports ahead of Saturday's Southwest Classic.

Zach Dimmitt

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) warms up prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies have released their initial student-athlete availability report ahead of Saturday's Southwest Classic against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Arlington.

Texas A&M

Rueben Owens, Running Back - Out

Tyreek Chappell, Defensive Back - Out

Mark Nabou, Offensive Lineman - Out

TJ Shanahan, Offensive Lineman - Out

Enai White, Defensive Lineman - Questionable

Conner Weigman, Quarterback - Questionable

Bryce Anderson, Defensive Back - Probable

Arkansas

Miguel Mitchell, Defensive Back - Out

Patrick Kutas, Offensive Line - Out

Andreas Paaske, Tight End - Out

Khafre Brown, Wide Receiver - Out

Ty Washington, Tight End - Questionable

Jaylon Braxton, Defensive Back - Questionable

Hudson Clark, Defensive Back - Questionable

Tyrell Reed Jr., Running Back - Questionable

Monte Harrison, Wide Receiver - Probable

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said Wednesday that Koli Faaiu will start at center in place of Shanahan, but wouldn't reveal who will be the backup center against the Razorbacks.

"Well, without just telling everyone on the planet, what we're doing. I think a couple options. I think we got a couple options behind Koli," Elko said.

There's not too much included on the initial release that Elko didn't already reveal in Wednesday's SEC Weekly Teleconference. When the team drops its injury reports on Thursday and Friday before a final one on Saturday, the game status of players like quarterback Conner Weigman could become more clear, though Elko has said he will remain a game-time decision.

"He's taking reps on the side right now. He's progressing and getting better," Elko said of Weigman on Wednesday. "We're hopeful that we're gonna have him available on Saturday. He'll kind of be more of a game-time decision in that regard."

No. 24 Texas A&M and the Razorbacks will kick off from Arlington on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

