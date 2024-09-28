Texas A&M Suffers Another Injury to Offensive Line
The Texas A&M Aggies have suffered some notable injuries so far this season but the ailments on the offensive line are beginning to pile up.
In the third quarter of Saturday's matchup with Arkansas in the Southwest Classic, quarterback Marcel Reed found tight end Tre Watson for a five-yard touchdown to give Texas A&M a 21-17 lead. But on the play, starting right guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams suffered a lower-body injury and had to be helped off the field.
The Aggies are already dealing with notable injuries on the offensive line. After beginning the season as the team's starting center, Mark Nabou Jr. suffered a season-ending injury against Notre Dame. TJ Shanahan took his place, but he's out for Saturday's meeting with Arkansas.
During the offseason, Reed-Adams talked about his decision to come to Texas A&M, admitting that he's "always been a fan" of the Aggies. Prior to coming to College Station, Reed-Adams started 15 of 31 games during four seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks.
"My mom always wanted to come here," he said. "She was like, 6-2 so she played basketball and had a scholarship offer to come here to A&M, but didn't end up coming because my grandma had a heart attack so she stayed home and so I got a picture of my mom and my aunties in their Aggie tees and A&M gear, saying '12th Man' since kids, you know? I've always been a fan and been wanting to come here. Plus, I love Coach Elko and Coach Moffitt," Reed-Adams said in a fall camp media session Monday afternoon.
"Ooh, it's a different feeling. It's nothing like I've ever seen," Reed-Adams said. "I can't wait to get out there 110 (thousand) strong and kick some ass."
The Aggies will look to manage their way through SEC play with an offensive line that's far from 100 percent.