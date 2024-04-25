Texas A&M Aggies in the NFL Draft: Where Will They Be Selected?
The Texas A&M Aggies have a few players who could hear their names called from the commissioner's podium through seven rounds from Detroit.
The festivities in Detroit beginning Thursday night will be life changing events for just about everyone who hears his name called from the stage.
And several Aggies are looking forward to that opportunity.
The Aggies have a number of players who are eligible for selection during this week's draft, with linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson and wideout Ainias Smith most likely to come off the board at some point.
If players like offensive lineman Layden Robinson and safety Demani Richardson don't hear their names called, they almost certainly will get a phone call as the undrafted free agency period begins immediately following the end of the seventh round on Saturday.
Of those players, Cooper is most likely to fall off the board first, and it could be late in the first round. Many mock drafts have Cooper going to Dallas at No. 24 overall, and the Cowboys have shown interest in the linebacker.
Next, we could see Jackson taken somewhere on Day 3, possibly in the fifth round, as he's been linked to the Atlanta Falcons and a few other teams in the later rounds. Smith could hear his name called maybe in the sixth or seventh round, or be one of the first to sign an UDFA deal late Saturday night.
By Monday, we will have a better picture of where all the Aggies have landed in the NFL.
You can see the 2024 NFL Draft at the following times on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network:
Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. CT | Round 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m. CT | Round 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. CT