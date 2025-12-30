Reflecting on Texas A&M's Failed 2022 Recruiting Class After Latest Portal Exit
Oh, what could have been for the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2022 season.
The Aggies have gained a reputation for being near the top of the list in the recruiting game, but with eight five-star players and 19 four-star players, the Aggies were primed to challenge the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs atop the SEC rankings.
Unfortunately for the Maroon and White and then-head coach Jimbo Fisher, it was not to be, as season records of 5-7 and 7-6 ensued following the recruiting, respectively, a grave disappointment following the large amount of hope that was constructed earlier on in 2022.
Where Are They Now? The 2022 Texas A&M Recruiting Class
Fast forward nearly four years, and of the 29 members of that elite recruiting class, only four of them have seen their entire time last in College Station, as the rest entered the transfer portal as some point after committing to Texas A&M.
One of the four that remained was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft this past April, edge rusher Shemar Stewart, one of the five-star recruits. Stewart was the only one of A&M's five-star recruits to stay loyal to the Maroon and White.
Only two of the 19 four-stars stayed with the Aggies, running back Le'Veon Moss and safety Jarred Kerr, both of whom have played their final eligible collegiate seasons.
The only one that still remains from the illustrious class is starting center Mark Nabou Jr., who still has two years of eligibility after injuries got at him early in his time in Aggieland.
Two of the four-stars have recently announced that they will be entering the transfer portal, safety Bryce Anderson and tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom, the former a key part of A&M's defense until he suffered a head injury against Notre Dame this year that kept him out for most of the year and the latter serving as an effective target under Mike Elko's time as head coach.
Another notable is five-star quarterback Conner Weigman, who burst onto the scene with the Aggies in an impressive debut against the Ole Miss Rebels in 2022, throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns in the 31-28 loss.
However, as we all know, injuries would also plague Weigman's time as a signal caller in College Station, and playing hot potato with the starting job with other quarterbacks such as Max Johnson and Marcel Reed, Weigman entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season, landing with the Houston Cougars, whom he just recently lead to a 10-3 season and just defeated the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl.
Noah Thomas and Evan Stewart were two notable receivers in the class, with Thomas a four-star and Stewart a five-star, and their skills were on high display during their time with the Aggies.
Stewart would record 91 catches for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, before some differences with the team saw him hit the portal, landing in Eugene, OR with the Oregon Ducks.
Thomas would stick around a little longer, catching 73 passes for 984 yards and 15 touchdowns from 2022-2024, even leading the Aggies with 574 yards in 2024, before suddenly entering his name into the transfer portal and joining Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
And who can forget defensive lineman Walter Nolen, one of the top prospects in the entire class?
Nolen would notch 66 tackles and five sacks before hitting the portal after the 2023 season, joining Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels before being drafted in the 2025 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
Even head coach Jimbo Fisher suffered during the fall and was fired in November 2023 after another subpar season following the historic recruitment.
Here is a complete table of the legendary draft class and how each player shaped out.
Player
Position
247 Ranking No. (Stars)
Status
Walter Nolen
DL
2 (5)
Transferred to Ole Miss
Shemar Stewart
DL
9 (5)
Drafted in 2025 Draft by Cincinnati Bengals
Evan Stewart
WR
11 (5)
Transferred to Oregon
LT Overton
DL
14 (5)
Transferred to Alabama
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
DL
17 (5)
Transferred to South Carolina
Conner Weigman
QB
22 (5)
Transferred to Houston
Denver Harris
CB
23 (4)
Transferred to LSU
Chris Marshall
WR
25 (5)
Transferred to Boise State
Jacoby Matthews
S
39 (4)
Transferred to Auburn
Enai White
EDGE
47 (4)
Transferred to Penn State
Anthony Lucas
DL
59 (5)
Transferred to USC
Kam Dewberry
OL
64 (4)
Transferred to Alabama
Smoke Bouie
CB
68 (4)
Transferred to Georgia
PJ Williams
OL
69 (4)
Transferred to SMU
Bryce Anderson
S
77 (4)
Entered transfer portal
Le'Veon Moss
RB
82 (4)
Expected to be in 2026 NFL draft
Malick Sylla
EDGE
94 (4)
Transferred to Mississippi State
Jake Johnson
TE
95 (4)
Transferred to North Carolina
Donovan Green
TE
105 (4)
Transferred to LSU
Marquis Groves-Killebrew
CB
114 (4)
Transferred to Arizona
Bobby Taylor
CB
193 (4)
Entered transfer portal
Theo Melin Ohrstrom
TE
216 (4)
Entered transfer portal
Hunter Erb
OL
266 (4)
Transferred to Tulsa
Martrell Harris Jr.
LB
284 (3)
Entered transfer portal
Noah Thomas
WR
302 (4)
Transferred to Georgia
Ish Harris
LB
374 (3)
Transferred to Houston
Jarred Kerr
S
412 (3)
Expected to be in 2026 NFL draft
Mark Nabou Jr.
OL
502 (3)
Starting center for Texas A&M
Ethan Moczulski
K
1606 (3)
Transferred to Illinois
Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03