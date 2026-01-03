Commanders vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Trust Philly at Home?)
Jalen Hurts and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have won three games in a row and are in play for the No. 2 seed in the NFC heading into the final week of the regular season.
So, oddsmakers have set the Eagles as favorites at home against the four-win Washington Commanders. These teams matched up in Week 16 with the Eagles taking home an 11-point win on the road.
However, Jalen Hurts and other starters are expected to sit out this game, moving the spread several points.
Philly needs a win and a Chicago Bears loss to earn the No. 2 seed, but it has already locked up a top-three spot in the NFC, so this game may not mean a ton to Nick Sirianni’s club.
After a huge win over Buffalo in Week 17, the Eagles appear to be in a good spot heading into the playoffs. The offense is still shaky at times, but Washington’s weak defense could end up helping the Eagles get a rhythm before the postseason.
Here’s where I’m leaning for this NFC East clash on Sunday afternoon.
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Commanders +3.5 (-120)
- Eagles -3.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +160
- Eagles: -192
Total
- 38.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
There has been a ton of line movement in this game with the Eagles expected to rest several starters on Sunday. Philly has gone from a 7.5-point favorite to a 3.5-point favorite with Tanner McKee expected to start for Hurts.
Commanders vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every game, every week:
The Eagles beat the Commanders 29-18 on the road two weeks ago, and not only did they win by margin, but they also had a Net Yards per Play metric of +1.5 in that game. I continue to buy in on the Eagles, who, despite a slow middle part of the season, have played themselves out of the dip and are now trending in the right direction. They're third in the league in Net Yards per Play over the past three games at +1.4. Their defense has become an elite unit, and their offense has been able to run the ball successfully.
The Eagles are still battling for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, so they have enough to play for to cruise past the Commanders in this one.
There’s a scenario where the Eagles end up with the No. 2 seed in the NFC, so I love them in this matchup against a Washington team that has no incentive to win at 4-12 so far this season. Even with Tanner McKee starting, I trust this Philly defense more than any other unit in this matchup.
The Eagles have won three games in a row, and they’re an impressive 5-2 at home so far in the 2025 season. I’ll take Philly to win, as it already beat the Commanders (on the road) in Week 16 by 11 points.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 20, Commanders 13
