Report: Texas A&M Aggies OL Bryce Foster, Dorian Hinton Leaving Program
The Texas A&M Aggies have lost two players along the offensive line following the conclusion of spring camp.
According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos on Wednesday, Texas A&M starting center Bryce Foster is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three years with the program. Meanwhile, Dorian Hinton is also reportedly set to leave the program but has not appeared in the portal as of yet.
Foster played in all 12 games this past season for the Aggies, starting eight, and was an anchor and key part of the line for the entirety of the year.
In 2022, Foster started the first four games of the season. However, that season was cut short due to a season-ending knee injury.
In 2021, Foster started all 12 of the Aggies' regular season games and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team by SEC coaches and, was named a first-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic.
He started 28 games in total for the Aggies before his departure.
Hinton, on the other hand, never suited up in a game for the Aggies, coming into the program via the NCAA Transfer Portal from Florida Atlantic this spring. He went through the entirety of spring camp before his reported exit from the program.
While at Florida Atlantic, Hinton played for two seasons, working as a starter in both seasons for the Owls. Last season, he gave up just one sack on 481 possible snaps.
In total Hinton played five seasons of college football, starting 36 games in 41 appearances.