All Aggies

Report: Texas A&M Aggies OL Bryce Foster, Dorian Hinton Leaving Program

The Texas A&M Aggies have lost two members of their offensive line following spring football.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster (61)
Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster (61) / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies have lost two players along the offensive line following the conclusion of spring camp.

According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos on Wednesday, Texas A&M starting center Bryce Foster is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three years with the program. Meanwhile, Dorian Hinton is also reportedly set to leave the program but has not appeared in the portal as of yet.

Foster played in all 12 games this past season for the Aggies, starting eight, and was an anchor and key part of the line for the entirety of the year.

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster (61)
Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Bryce Foster (61) / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, Foster started the first four games of the season. However, that season was cut short due to a season-ending knee injury.

In 2021, Foster started all 12 of the Aggies' regular season games and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team by SEC coaches and, was named a first-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic.

He started 28 games in total for the Aggies before his departure.

Hinton, on the other hand, never suited up in a game for the Aggies, coming into the program via the NCAA Transfer Portal from Florida Atlantic this spring. He went through the entirety of spring camp before his reported exit from the program.

While at Florida Atlantic, Hinton played for two seasons, working as a starter in both seasons for the Owls. Last season, he gave up just one sack on 481 possible snaps.

In total Hinton played five seasons of college football, starting 36 games in 41 appearances.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com