Texas A&M vs. Texas Rivalry Will Return in 2024 With or Without a Trophy
When the Texas A&M Aggies face off against the Texas Longhorns on the final game of the regular season, it will be a rejuvenation of the Lone Star Showdown.
The only problem is, the schools have not decided whether there will be a trophy awarded to the winner of the game.
Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts said there are discussions about the trophy, but nothing has been settled.
“There has been some discussions about those types of things, I don’t have specifics on the details of that. Those are some of the details that still need to be worked out as we kind of work through it," Alberts said. "That would be fun. I just got a trophy the other day from NACDA that detailed our sixth place finish in the Director’s Cup. People are proud of that and worked towards that so we’ll see where that goes.
“Obviously in the state of Texas, this game is really important to a lot of people. It divides a lot of people but this is what makes it college athletics.
Alberts, who played college football at Nebraska, knows about rivairy games. He has played in many of them and knows that the prize is worth more than bragging rights,
“I’m telling you, I played in a lot of football games, the rivalry games hit different, they just do. It’s a privilege and an honor to get to play in rivalry games like this," Alberts said. "I said it, and I believe this, give us a little time, Texas-Texas A&M will be the biggest rivalry game in college football. It has that opportunity, passion and we’re looking forward to it.”