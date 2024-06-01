All Aggies

Texas vs. Texas A&M Super Regional Matchup: How To Watch, Listen

Taking care of business against the Grambling State Tigers secured coach Jim Schlossnagle and the Texas A&M Aggies a Saturday-night date on the mound with their long-time rival Texas Longhorns. Here's what you need to know.

Matt Guzman

May 23, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies catcher Jackson Appel (20) jogs the bases on a solo home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
May 23, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies catcher Jackson Appel (20) jogs the bases on a solo home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Well, the NCAA Tournament got its way.

After convenient stacking the cards in a way that favored adding another installment to the long-standing rivalry between the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns by placing the latter Big 12 school in the same regional as the former SEC national seed, both sides held up their end of the bargain.

Texas A&M — despite some shaky pitching to begin the game — cruised to an 8-0 shutout victory over the Grambling State Tigers and Texas found 12 runs in a string of three innings to add a mark to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun's postseason record as both the Aggies and Longhorns won their first game.

Now, the schools are set to showdown in the winner's bracket.

If the Aggies win, they'll punch their ticket to the regional final, where they'll have a chance to face either Louisiana or Texas again to sweep the regional and advance to the NCAA Super Regionals, but if not, they'll be forced to battle through two more games to advance and survive.

Playing Texas aside, that's the last thing Jim Schlossnagle and his team want. They know what it'll take to avoid that, and they're hoping they can buckle down to handle business.

"Every single out matters in this thing," the Aggies coach said. "(Whether) you're winning by a bunch, losing by a bunch or if it's a close game."

Jun 22, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle watches batting practice before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field.
Jun 22, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle watches batting practice before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies will spend Saturday either watching or practicing prior to first pitch of their showdown with the Longhorns. After that, it comes down to what they bring to the diamond.

Here's what you need to know:

WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies (45-13, 19-11 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (36-22, 20-10 Big 12) - Bryan-College Station Regional - Game 4

WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas (6,100)

WHEN: Saturday, June 1, 2024, 8 p.m. CST

TV: ESPN

RADIO: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMU Sports Network

Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.