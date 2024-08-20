'The Program Is Professional!' Texas A&M's Scooby Williams Looking to 'Elevate' Game In Aggieland
New Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Jeremiah Williams might have eaten one too many packs of Scooby-Doo fruit snacks growing up.
At least, that's the story he goes with when you ask him about his unique nickname printed on the Aggies' team roster for next season.
“When I was younger, I used to eat a bunch of Scooby snacks," 'Scooby' Williams said during the last week of Texas A&M's fall camp press conferences. "The gummy ones.”
Coming from Florida, Williams is set to take a new role with the Aggies under first-year defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and bolster a squad that will be leaned upon heavily throughout the season, especially as the offense looks to establish momentum.
Hitting the field isn't anything new for the linebacker, but the path he took to get there was uncharted.
“Transferring is always scary," Williams explained. "I had never been to Texas, (so) I left it up to God and my parents. ... There are great guys and great coaches here.
"I’m happy to be a part of it."
Moving from Gainesville to College Station explained the slight trepidation both Williams and his family felt, but with a resume to speak for his on-field talent, the rising senior began focusing on the aspects of his game he could improve upon.
"I learned a lot about myself, my teammates and my coaches," Williams said of what he'd taken away from his short tenure in Aggieland. "The program is professional. ... it's a lot of attention to detail."
Beyond the hard skills he — along with all of his other teammates — was learning, however, stood the intangibles. Adjusting to new teammates, learning a new locker room and even the coaches' styles.
"It goes back to how you go through your offseason," Aggies coach Mike Elko explained. "I think you have to be much more intentional nowadays about how you bring people together within your program. ... a lot of people in that locker room that have never played together."
Luckily for the Aggies, that effort seems to be progressing nicely.
“It’s been awesome," quarterback Conner Weigman said. "The brotherhood we have built in a short period of time… We have done a really good job of that.”
Williams is among the crowd of new Aggies working toward forming a cohesive unit. Every year with the Gators, he improved upon the previous one. He registered more tackles, got involved in more plays and everything in between. This year, he's hoping to do the same with the Maroon & White.
In fact, it's his goal.
“It’s great to go out and compete," Williams said. "Surrounding yourself with great people can only elevate yourself and the team.”