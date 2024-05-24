Texas A&M Aggies QB Husan Longstreet Earns 5-Star Status
Blue chip Centennial (Corona, CA) quarterback recruit Husan Longstreet committed to Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies last month, giving the program the future signal caller it was in desperate search for.
At the time, Longstreet was a four-star prospect, choosing the Aggies over Auburn Ole Miss, Miami, Michigan, Auburn, Lousiville, UCLA and Oregon, among other Power Conference suitors.
Now, however, new rankings have been released, and Longstreet has earned five-star status.
Now, as it stands, 247Sports has Longstreet ranked the highest of any major recruiting service, placing him as the No. 28 player in the country, No. 1 player in California, and No. 4 QB, recently elevating him to five-star status.
As a result, Longstreet is now ranked as the No. 32 player nationally, the No. 5 QB, and the No. 2 player in California per the On3 Industry ranking, which is a composite ranking of the four major recruiting services.
Longstreet is set to join an Aggies class that ranks No. 12 in the nation, per the On3 Team Recruiting Rankings, joining nine other four-star recruits in offensive linemen Marcus Garcia and Connor Carty, corner Deyjhon Pettaway, running back Deondrae Robinson, linebacker Kelvion Riggins, defensive lineman Landon Rink, cornerbacks Cobey Sellers and Jamar Beal-Goines, and offensive tackle Jonte Newman
He is the only quarterback of the class thus far the Aggies.
Last season for Centennial (Corona, CA) Longstreet completed 199 of 298 passes for 3,013 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions while rushing 85 times for 645 yards and seven scores on his way to a MaxPreps California All-State selection.