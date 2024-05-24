All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies QB Husan Longstreet Earns 5-Star Status

The Texas A&M Aggies top-rated recruit, quarterback Husan Longstreet, has officially earned five-star status.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Blue chip Centennial (Corona, CA) quarterback recruit Husan Longstreet committed to Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies last month, giving the program the future signal caller it was in desperate search for.

At the time, Longstreet was a four-star prospect, choosing the Aggies over Auburn Ole Miss, Miami, Michigan, Auburn, Lousiville, UCLA and Oregon, among other Power Conference suitors.

Now, however, new rankings have been released, and Longstreet has earned five-star status.

Now, as it stands, 247Sports has Longstreet ranked the highest of any major recruiting service, placing him as the No. 28 player in the country, No. 1 player in California, and No. 4 QB, recently elevating him to five-star status.

As a result, Longstreet is now ranked as the No. 32 player nationally, the No. 5 QB, and the No. 2 player in California per the On3 Industry ranking, which is a composite ranking of the four major recruiting services.

Longstreet is set to join an Aggies class that ranks No. 12 in the nation, per the On3 Team Recruiting Rankings, joining nine other four-star recruits in offensive linemen Marcus Garcia and Connor Carty, corner Deyjhon Pettaway, running back Deondrae Robinson, linebacker Kelvion Riggins, defensive lineman Landon Rink, cornerbacks Cobey Sellers and Jamar Beal-Goines, and offensive tackle Jonte Newman

He is the only quarterback of the class thus far the Aggies.

Last season for Centennial (Corona, CA) Longstreet completed 199 of 298 passes for 3,013 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions while rushing 85 times for 645 yards and seven scores on his way to a MaxPreps California All-State selection.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com