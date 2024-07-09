All Aggies

Trio of Aggies to Represent Texas A&M At SEC Media Days

Three Texas A&M Aggies stars will represent the team at SEC Media Days in Austin next week.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) reacts after a tackle for a loss in the fourth quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) reacts after a tackle for a loss in the fourth quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It is officially a new year in the SEC.

With the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners making their way to the conference on July 1, there is excitement abound for the new-look conference and what is in store for fans next fall.

As such, there is a tremendous amount of hype surrounding SEC Media Days next week, with representatives from all 16 teams making their way to Dallas to discuss the upcoming season.

On Monday, the representatives for each school were announced, with the Texas A&M Aggies being led by head coach Mike Elko and three of his top players in linebacker Taurean York, defensive lineman Shemar Turner and offensive lineman Trey Zuhn.

Here’s a quick rundown for each player: 

yor
Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Jiya Wright (18) runs with the ball as Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) defends during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

LB Taurean York

York exploded on to the scene last season, immediately become a leader of the program and being named 2023 ESPN Freshman All-American Team and earning SEC All-Freshamn Team honors. For the year, York started all 13 games as a true freshamn, finishing second on the team behind Edgerrin Cooper with 74 tackles, to go along with 8.5 tackles for loss and five QB hurries.

DL Shemar Turner

One of the top defensive linemen in the SEC heading into 2024, Turner is coming off a junior season in which he finished with 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 12 games (all starts). He was also named Second-Team All-Sec.

OL Trey Zuhn

Arguably the most critical member of the offense outside of QB Conner Weigman, Zuhn is entering his third season as the starting left tackle for the Aggies. Over the last two seasons he has started 24 games, includin all 13 last season, and played a major role in the success of the offense and keeping the quarterbacks upright.

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News