Trio of Aggies to Represent Texas A&M At SEC Media Days
It is officially a new year in the SEC.
With the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners making their way to the conference on July 1, there is excitement abound for the new-look conference and what is in store for fans next fall.
As such, there is a tremendous amount of hype surrounding SEC Media Days next week, with representatives from all 16 teams making their way to Dallas to discuss the upcoming season.
On Monday, the representatives for each school were announced, with the Texas A&M Aggies being led by head coach Mike Elko and three of his top players in linebacker Taurean York, defensive lineman Shemar Turner and offensive lineman Trey Zuhn.
Here’s a quick rundown for each player:
LB Taurean York
York exploded on to the scene last season, immediately become a leader of the program and being named 2023 ESPN Freshman All-American Team and earning SEC All-Freshamn Team honors. For the year, York started all 13 games as a true freshamn, finishing second on the team behind Edgerrin Cooper with 74 tackles, to go along with 8.5 tackles for loss and five QB hurries.
DL Shemar Turner
One of the top defensive linemen in the SEC heading into 2024, Turner is coming off a junior season in which he finished with 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 12 games (all starts). He was also named Second-Team All-Sec.
OL Trey Zuhn
Arguably the most critical member of the offense outside of QB Conner Weigman, Zuhn is entering his third season as the starting left tackle for the Aggies. Over the last two seasons he has started 24 games, includin all 13 last season, and played a major role in the success of the offense and keeping the quarterbacks upright.