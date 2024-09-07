Two Texas A&M Aggies Out vs. McNeese State
The Texas A&M Aggies are dealing with some injury issues ahead of Saturday's kickoff against McNeese State in College Station.
A&M running back EJ Smith and linebacker Scooby Williams are both out for today's game. The Aggies are already without running back Rueben Owens in the backfield and will look to rely on Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels as ball-carriers moving forward.
Texas A&M is also without starting offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr., who suffered a season-ending injury in the loss to Notre Dame.
"I'll give you one injury report, Mark Nabou Jr. is unfortunately going to be out for the rest of the year," Elko said in the Monday presser. "It's an impact because Mark is a really good football player, but it is football, and injuries are going to happen. The next guy has to step up and go play."
Fortunately for Elko and co., the Aggies will be getting back receiver Jabre Barber, who will be making his A&M debut after transferring from Troy this offseason. He'll look to give the Aggies receiving room a spark after an abysmal performane in the season opener.
In three collegiate seasons, Barber has posted 132 catches for 1,674 yards and 10 touchdowns.