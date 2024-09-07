All Aggies

WATCH: Terry Bussey Breaks Out For Late 65-Yard Touchdown vs. McNeese State

The Texas A&M Aggies took care of business against the McNeese State Cowboys sans one defensive drive spanning over 10 minutes, but they responded well behind Terry Bussey's explosive rush.

Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball against the McNeese State Cowboys during the second quarter at Kyle Field.
Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball against the McNeese State Cowboys during the second quarter at Kyle Field. / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies' bout with the McNeese State Cowboys wasn't competitive beyond the first couple of drives, but even with a majority of the backups playing, there wasn't a shortage of highlights.

Conner Weigman's passing game opened up in a big way after Texas A&M established its run game behind three combined touchdowns from Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss in the first half, and while he did help ramp up the score, it was the run game that kept the Aggies in front when Marcel Reed took over.

Daniels tacked on another score in the second half before the Aggies had their worst defensive drive of the afternoon, allowing a Cowboys touchdown after a 19-play, 10-minute drive that went 75 yards, and at that point, it was the home team's turn to answer.

That's when Terry Bussey made himself known.

After freshman tight end Jaden Platt returned the ensuing kickoff 11 yards to the Aggies' 35-yard line, Bussey took a sweep handoff from Reed and took the right sideline all the way to the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown — his first of the season.

Bussey returned a few kicks last week against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish but didn't find the end zone. This week, that's already changed, and the Aggies now hope it will continue.

Be sure to stick with Texas A&M Aggies On SI for postgame coverage of the Aggies' contest vs. McNeese State.

