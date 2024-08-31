WATCH: Texas A&M Releases Notre Dame Pre-Game Hype Video
Eight hours away from kickoff at Kyle Field, and the Texas A&M Aggies are ready to go.
Johnny Manziel is set to be College GameDay's guest picker, his signature white helmet is being worn by his former squad and the field is freshly painted for the first game of the season against Notre Dame.
Manziel might not have played the Fighting Irish during his time in College Station, but the current Aggies will have their chance Saturday night. And they've been hearing the outside noise.
In their pregame hype video released Friday evening, the Aggies included a slew of headlines surrounding their season opener, one of which came from Texas A&M Aggies On SI.
The article in question?
"Texas A&M Recruiting: 'Roughly 100' Prospects Visiting Aggies vs. Notre Dame"
Aggies coach Mike Elko hasn't been shy about his squad leaning into the moment — and the attention — they've gotten from such a high-powered matchup. They aren't letting it take away from the task at hand, but it certainly can't hurt to take advantage of such an opportunity.
"There's going to be four to five million eyes on Texas A&M football this weekend," Elko said. "That gives us a tremendous stage and a tremendous platform to go out and put our best foot forward."
With plenty of recruits watching, the stakes of Saturday's game are only set higher. If nothing else, facing Notre Dame will be a chance to set the tone for the rest of the season.
And if it is the Maroon & White that emerge victorious, they'll probably enjoy the headlines Sunday morning, too.