How To Watch Texas A&M vs Saint Mary’s in March Madness

Buckle up because there is a lot of basketball about to take place.

In Oklahoma City, one of the most intriguing matchups of Thursday comes when Texas A&M collides with Saint Mary’s in only the third all-time meeting between the two schools.

The Aggies are hoping to advance to the Round of 32 for the first time under their new head coach, while the Gaels are hoping to reach the Sweet 16 after missing getting there last season.

This is how to catch this matchup in the South region between the No. 7 seed and No. 10 seed in March Madness.

How To Watch

Round of 64 Matchup Set.



Thursday at 6:35 PM CT | truTV#GigEm | #BuckyBall pic.twitter.com/s2JymRokuL — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 16, 2026

Who: Texas A&M Aggies (11-7 SEC) vs. Saint Mary’s 27-5 (16-2 WCC)

What: First Round of NCAA Tournament

When: Thursday, March 19, at 6:35 p.m.

Where: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

TV/Streaming: truTV

TV Announcers: (Brandon Gaudin, Chris Webber, Andy Katz)

Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM

Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (color analyst)

Last Season: A&M concluded with a 23-11 record (11-7 SEC play) and advanced to the Round of 32 before dropping its matchup vs Michigan. Saint Mary’s wrapped up its season at 29-6 (17-1 WCC play) with the season wrapping up in the Sweet 16 vs Tennessee.

Series History: The Aggies and Gaels are tied in the all-time series at 1-1 with a 1-0 home record. Last time both schools faced off, the Aggies won 83-55 in 1995.

Meet the Coaches

Jan 24, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Bucky McMillan: This is the first season that Bucky McMillan is the head coach in Aggieland. He only inherited one returning player from last season’s roster and had to reconstruct nearly the entire roster. He is not a stranger to playing in March as he took his previous program, the Samford Bulldogs, to the NCAA Tournament. Now, he’s trying to do something he’s never done. Win the SEC Tournament and cut down the nets in the National Championship Game.

Randy Bennett: This isn't the first dance Randy Bennett has been part of, as he has taken the Gaels to 12 NCAA Tournaments, with the most recent appearance last season. Bennett has also won several WCC titles and has over 500 victories with the school. It is his 25th season coaching, and he is a 7-time WCC Coach of the Year.

Interesting Statistics to Know About Saint Mary’s Basketball

There was only one SEC team the Gaels faced this season, and it was Vanderbilt. In that contest, it was only one of the five losses, a 96-71 loss, so there will be questions about whether this is going to look different because it is one, if not the best, conference in all of college basketball.

Saint Mary’s recently played in the WCC Semifinals and lost to another No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which was Santa Clara. Is that a good thing for A&M because they are also a No. 10 seed and were equally placed in that seed line?

The Gaels are known to play at a slower pace but also have size, which might give them a slight advantage. They have three stars that are averaging double digits and can get to the basket in a hurry, and also swing the ball all around the perimeter with ease.

As a group, they are averaging 78.2 points per game and shooting 46.1 percent from the field. From the three-point line, Saint Mary’s is going 38.9 percent and is also 80.5 percent at the charity stripe.

It will be a game that catches a ton of attention in the South region, with the winner having a great opportunity to heat up after coming off losses in the conference tournaments.