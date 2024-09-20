'We're Still Learning': Without Tyreek Chappell, Aggies' Secondary Faces Major Challenge
Even with Tyreek Chappell, the Texas A&M Aggies had some challenges in the secondary.
It wasn't as glaring an error as multiple missed coverages or dropped interceptions, but there were some kinks to iron out through three weeks of the regular season.
Aggies coach Mike Elko made that clear when speaking ahead of his team's matchup against Bowling Green.
"I think we're still learning how to play this coverage in the system at the level that we want to," he said. "I think there's a little bit more that goes into it when you start playing SEC talent."
Such was the case against the Florida Gators. Yes, Texas A&M was challenged against Notre Dame, but with an SEC opponent, more was at stake and more could go wrong. Add in Chappell's injury — which went from a one-game absence to a season-ender — and there was added difficulty.
"Obviously, Tyreek was having a really good year and had done an awful lot through spring ball and fall camp," Elko explained. "(He) was playing at a really high level, and so he'll be missed tremendously. I think he was certainly one of, if not the most talented player we had back there in the secondary."
So, with no Chappell, who was next in the order?
"It's got to be the next man up," Elko said. "We've got to get ourselves ready to go. Obviously, Jaydon Hill will play a big role in that."
Hill. Ironically, the ex-Florida Gator is now set to have a big role with the team, and his call came against his former team. But it didn't go exactly the way the Aggies had hoped.
"Not great, Elko said of the defensive performance against the Gators. "You're trying to do some different things with combination coverages and how you're trying to pass things off and some of that stuff ... I think the two defensive structures are completely different."
Currently, Texas A&M ranks eighth in passing defense among SEC schools. Through three contests, that might be somewhat of a surprise, but given the competition it's faced, there is certainly more it can improve on, whether it be drop-back coverage, filling the gap left by Chappell, or anything in between.
And with another non-conference game in Bowling Green before two straight conference contests, that'll be the time to do it. Luckily, the players have all the respect for Elko and his scheme.
It just needs to blend together.
"He's very detailed in what he wants to do and how he wants it done," Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis said. "He asks for nothing less than our 100 percent effort.
"It's part of his identity."