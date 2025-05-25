Where Did Cole Custer Qualify For the Coca-Cola 600 In His Texas A&M-Sponsored Car?
Saturday afternoon, the finest 40 drivers that the NASCAR Cup Series has to offer took to the 1.5-mile-long Charlotte Motor Speedway to qualify for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the NASCAR calendar.
In the session, the No. 41 Ford of Cole Custer, donning a sharp camouflage and maroon-colored sponsorship from Texas A&M University, qualified in the 29th position, cutting Custer's work out for him in the ultra-long race Sunday evening.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe, a former teammate of Custer's at what was then known as Stewart-Haas Racing, qualified on pole position (first starting spot) for the event.
To Briscoe's outside in the second starting position is Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, who will be in the process of his second attempt at the "Memorial Day Double," which will feature Larson racing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, which will include 1,100 miles of racing for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.
After Larson is finished with the Indianapolis 500, which will start at 11:00 AM CT and should be completed by 2:00 PM, he will board a helicopter that will transport him from Indianapolis all the way to Charlotte, NC in plenty of time for him to strap in and prepare for the Coca-Cola 600, a race that he won back in his championship season.
Larson first attempted the historical feat last year, but a rain delay during the Indy 500 elongated his departure from "The Brickyard," causing him to miss the start of the Coca-Cola 600.
By the time Larson's chopper finally arrived, the rain had made its way over to Charlotte, and the checkered flag flew after only 249 of the 400 laps were run, without Larson even stepping foot in his own race car.
Custer on the other hand, will be searching for his first ever Coca-Cola 600 win and second career NASCAR Cup Series win, after taking the checkered flag back in July 2020 at the most recent NASCAR race at Kentucky Speedway.
2020 was also the year that Custer saw his best finish in NASCAR's endurance challenge, when he finished 12th.