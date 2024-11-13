Texas A&M Aggies Sponsored Stewart-Haas Racing At Final NASCAR Cup Series Races
Stewart-Haas Racing may have their doors closed now, but they went out with a bang, sponsorship-wise.
The NASCAR Cup Series team owned by Gene Haas and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart struck an agreement for the school to sponsor the no. 14 of Chase Briscoe at the Las Vegas playoff race and also the no. 4 of Josh Berry at the championship race at Phoenix.
The partnership was meant to highlight the university's undying support for veterans.
"We'll showcase Texas A&M's appreciation for our country and our military prior to Veteran's Day," said R. Ethan Braden, the vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at A&M. "Texas A&M has a rich history of leadership and selfless service, and we are committed to serving well to those who have served."
Briscoe, who made it into the NASCAR Playoffs this season after a late regular season win at Darlington, finished 26th in his A&M sponsorship race at Las Vegas and was unable to make it to Phoenix as one of the four championship drivers.
Josh Berry finished 24th at the championship race at Phoenix, as Team Penske's Joey Logano held off teammate and 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney to win his third career NASCAR Cup Series Championship.
It's a shame that A&M couldn't strike a deal with Team Penske, as Blaney is the driver of the no. 12 car.
This is not the first time that Texas A&M has sponsored a NASCAR team, as four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon drove a maroon no. 24 to second place in the 2014 Duck Commander 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
