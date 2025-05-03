Official Price of Texas A&M NASCAR, IndyCar Sponsorships Revealed
After sponsoring the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 of Josh Berry and the No. 14 of Chase Briscoe late in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Texas A&M University announced that they would be returning to the world of motorsports, partnering with the newly named Haas Factory Team, as well as in IndyCar as well.
The Aggies will be sponsoring the No. 41 of Cole Custer in the NASCAR Cup Series, as well as Felix Rosenqvist's No. 60 in the NTT IndyCar Series.
Much like NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, who is again attempting the "Memorial Day double" of racing in both the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 in the same day, Texas A&M will also be featured as sponsors on that day for Custer and Rosenqvist in their respective races.
Felix Rosenqvist will look to end Josef Newgarden's bid for a three-peat at "The Brickyard" later this month as he dons a Texas A&M fire suit filled with maroon and camo.
Later that night, Cole Custer will look to capture his second career win as he endures the longest race on the NASCAR calendar in a Texas A&M-sponsored Ford Mustang.
Recently, the financial amount of love that the university is giving to the two teams was disclosed by Sportico, with the school signing a $275,000 deal with Haas Factory Team of NASCAR and $60,000 to Felix Rosenqvist's Meyer Shank Racing machine, a grand total of $335,000.
The Maroon and White are still earning benefits in return. On top of supporting the nation's military, a staple of the university and its Corps of Cadets, A&M will receive advertising on cars and driver apparel, VIP hospitality, and social media promotions.
It's safe to say that Texas A&M enjoyed dipping their feet in the pool of motorsports last year and given how much stronger the respective partnerships are this year, they don't look to show any signs of slowing down any time soon.
The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 and the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 will both be held on Sunday, May 25, with the 500 starting at 11:00 AM, and the 600 starting around 5:30 PM.