Where Did Texas A&M Rank In First USA Today Coach's Poll Of 2024?
In the first of what will be many polls to gear up for the 2024 college football season, USA Today released their first coach's poll of the season Monday morning.
The Coach's Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference including independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate.
Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote that is worth 25 points, second place is 24th, and so forth until the end, with a single point for 25th place.
Texas A&M has gotten some love in the most recent preseason polls, and nothing changed here, with USA Today's coach's poll spotting the Aggies in the 20th position, with 273 points.
The Georgia Bulldogs were ranked as the nation's top team in the coach's poll, garnering 1364 points, including 46 first-place votes, followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks.
Texas A&M will look to fight its way into the recently expanded College Football Playoff (CFP), which has now tripled in size to 12 from the original four. The Aggies will hope to improve on their 7-6 record from 2023, which ended in a 31-23 loss to Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.
With Conner Weigman back under center, Mike Elko leading the way, and an entirely new coaching staff, the Aggies are primed and ready to insert themselves into the SEC Championship picture.
You can check out the full Top 25 list right here.