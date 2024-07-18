'Full Speed!' Mike Elko Shares Injury Update On Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman
In just 44 days, the Texas A&M Aggies kick off their first season under new head coach Mike Elko when they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field on August 31.
The Texas A&M offseason has been one to remember. Elko was brought back after coaching a pair of seasons at Duke. The Aggies made some keen defensive additions in the forms of both recruits and transfers, very necessary after A&M enjoyed a successful 2024 NFL Draft which saw Aggie stars like Edgerrin Cooper and Ainias Smith find pro-league homes.
However, one question still remains, as August 31 grows closer by the second: will Conner Weigman be ready to start at quarterback?
But according to Coach Elko, Aggie fans have nothing to worry about.
"He's running now, he's full speed. He's doing everything we're doing from an athletic standpoint. Running, conditioning, cutting, all that," Elko said. "I think he's getting really confident about where his body is, which is really the hardest part about coming back from an injury, it really takes a mental toll on you."
In his two seasons in Aggieland, Weigman has played in just nine games and made eight starts, with going 5-3 as a starter and 5-4 overall. At times, he shined under center, completing 155 of 251 passes (61.8 percent) for 1,875 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions over that time.
He even set an A&M true freshman passing record vs. Ole Miss in 2022, throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns. Flash forward to 2023, and he looked to have made a massive leap, averaging over 300 yards, and 2.6 touchdowns per game over his first three starts before his season-ending injury in Week 4 vs. Auburn last season.
Suffice it to say, Elko is excited about Weigman getting back to being his old self and looks forward to having him fully healthy for the 2024 season.
"These kids wanna play. Certainly Conner. He doesn't want to sit out or be unhealthy throughout spring," Elko said. "Him being healthy now, we're starting to see that energy, we're starting to see him really come into himself and it's gonna be important for us to get his quarterback play come fall."