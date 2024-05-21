All Aggies

Mike Elko Has 'Truly Transformed Direction' Of Texas A&M Football

After Jimbo Fisher left the Texas A&M Aggies in shambles, new head coach Mike Elko already has the program in position to do big things in the future.

After six seasons with the program, Jimbo Fisher left the Texas A&M Aggies in shambles.

After his firing, not only did more than 30 players leave the team via the portal, but their 2024 class also took a hit, all while Fisher was owed a historic buyout unlike anything that had ever been seen in the sport.

Fortunately for the Aggies, Mike Elko came along, resurrecting what could have been a lost program over the last five months, and has seemingly putt them on the trajectory to become a premier SEC program over the next few seasons.

"We have truly transformed the direction of this program," Elko said during an appearance at the Capital City Texas A&M Club in Austin on Monday. "The players were not happy with the direction or the results the last couple of years. They knew we needed a change."

It was no small task for Elko either. Since his hiring at the end of November, Elko has hired an entirely new staff, brought in 28 players via the NCAA Transfer Portal, and somehow managed to salvage a top-20 class that could have completely fallen apart.

More importantly than that, however, Elko transformed the culture of the program by getting back to the basics of what Texas A&M is all about.

"We have to embrace what Texas A&M is all about," Elko said. "A blue-collar work ethic... We have to be the absolute best version of Texas A&M football."

So what is the next thing that Elko wants to change about Texas A&M as a program?

Simple. He wants to win, and win big.

"I would win a national championship," Elko said. "We have to get better results on the field."

