LISTEN: Here's Why The Aggies Are Fine After Struggling Against Colorado

Where exactly is Texas A&M after the Colorado game? – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

It seems like after the Colorado win, there was much more for Aggies fans to be worried about than excited.

Between the panic, the worry, and the Haynes King injury, fans of the 12th Man still have plenty to be thankful for and look forward to for 2021. The Aggies pulled out a win, a come-from-behind effort with a backup quarterback.

Is Zach Calzada really a backup quarterback? He challenged King through most of the fall and spring for the starting job and, seemingly, both were in the running until King was named the starter the week before Kent State.

And is King truly the answer? The offense sputtered at times against both the Golden Flashes and Colorado before the Longview native left the game.

Is the defense the saving grace for this program right now? Is it possible a team can win a national title with just defense? Is the experience gained in a win against the Buffaloes worth anything?

Plenty of questions for us to discuss and more.

