Why Trisha Ford Sees the Vision For Texas A&M Softball

New season. New roster.

It’s a fresh start for Texas A&M softball in the 2026 season as Trisha Ford & Co. see the potential that this new squad has.

“There’s a lot of upside on this team,” Ford said. “There’s a lot of athleticism.”

After being ranked No. 1 in the country and earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Women’s Softball Tournament, the Aggies are hoping to replicate a regular season like last year and not repeat the postseason.

“I think this year, we are going to be reloading, but I think we are going to compete,” Ford said.

Loaded Roster

May 26, 2024; Austin, Texas; USA: The Texas A&M Aggies' women's softball team huddles up prior to first pitch at Red & Charline McCombs Field for Game 3 of the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals. | Matt Guzman - AllAggies on SI

There’s plenty of optimism that this team can get over the hump and get into a good rhythm with the immaculate vibes going into Opening Day, but there is plenty to improve on to get to where the program wants to be.

Losing key assets to the program included pitchers Emiley Kennedy and Emiley Leavitt, outfielders Allie Enright and Kramer Eschete, as well as infielder like Koko Wooley and catcher Mac Barbara.

Despite losing the heart and soul of the last several seasons, the next page in the chapter has been turned, and Ford has found tools to add to her toolbox and continues developing those who are still with the team.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” Ford said. “We’re going to surprise some people, but I think we’re going to have some bumps this year. I do think we have the pieces to be competitive.”

In the circle, remaining pieces from the 2025 campaign include Sydney Lessentine, Sidne Peters, Grace Sparks, and Kate Munnerlyn.

“We are six people deep, so that’s always good,” Ford said. “We could all agree we wish we all had a little bit more arms at the end of the year, last year, or arms with experience. This year, I think we’ll be a little more balanced. We have some options and dynamic options.”

Elsewhere, A&M picked up several transfers to add strength and depth, including pitcher Taylor Pannell, former Oklahoma State stars Tallen Edwards and Micaela Wark, and former 5-star Paislie Allen from Georgia.

“We have a young team,” Ford said. “I think this year it might take us a little while to get into our rhythm, but I think by the end of the year, we’re gonna be into a good rhythm.”

Veterans who will be back on the field and taking at-bats include Kennedy Powell, KK Dement, and Mya Perez, who are going to be a few of the leaders of the team.

“We have everybody except for probably KP playing in a new spot than they did last year,” Ford said. “Mya’s just fun. She’s a talent. KK is a unique personality. KK has unmatched work ethic. I just smile when I think of her.”

This entire coaching staff and the players have a tremendous work ethic, working toward one goal, but know it’s going to take time to all mesh.

“I think for us, it’s really trying to get the team to mesh together,” Ford said. “I can see what we are building here and how we are going to sustain greatness.”