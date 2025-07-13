Who Has Texas A&M Softball Added To Roster This Offseason?
With seven seniors graduating for the Texas A&M softball and the transfer portal opening its doors for business, head coach Trisha Ford and staff have recruited many talented players from the portal this offseason, trying to strengthen their roster for the 2026 softball season.
After an amazing season with a disappointing ending, the Aggies roster has certainly shaken up as seven seniors graduated, including star pitcher Emiley Kennedy and four-year shortstop Koko Wooley.
Kennedy, who had 21 wins this season for the Maroon and White, made her Athletes Unlimited Softball League debut with the Bandits as she has taken her next step in her professional softball career.
With Kennedy gone, the Aggie bullpen certainly needs someone to step up and fill the shoes of the All-SEC First Team member. Currently in the pen, Ford has incoming sophomores Sydney Lessentine and Kate Munnerlyn, incoming junior Sidne Peters and incoming senior Grace Sparks.
The Aggies also lost Wooley, who won the first ever Gold Glove award for Texas A&M after an incredible defensive and offensive season. Three senior starters were also lost as they used up all eligibility, Mac Barbara, Allie Enright and Kramer Eschete.
Where Do The Aggies Go From Here?
After losing many important players that led Texas A&M to a 48-11 record, Ford and her staff got to work in the transfer portal as they picked up five players from four different programs, all with experience.
Taylor Pannell, Mizzou
As Kennedy advanced to professional softball, Ford immediately hit the portal to try and find another solid arm to help the bullpen, where she found Taylor Pannell. While spending three seasons with Missouri, she held her ERA to a 2.75 as well as recording 24 saves.
Tallen Edwards, Oklahoma State
Another key name hit the transfer portal, that of Tallen Edwards, the former Cowgirl who spent three seasons with Oklahoma State, decided to shake things up for her senior season and head to Aggieland.
Edwards had an extremely productive year at third base for Oklahoma State as she also received the first Gold Glove award for the Cowgirls.
Micaela Wark, Oklahoma State
Joining Edwards from Oklahoma State is Micaela Wark, who played exclusively as the designated player, which works out well for the Aggies as Barbara graduated. In her three seasons with the Cowgirls, Wark had a batting average of .283, 29 home runs and just one run shy at 99 runs batted in.
Maya Bland, Oklahoma
After winning a national championship with Oklahoma in 2024, Maya Bland decided to enter the portal in hopes of receiving more playing time as she only appeared in 32 games, mostly as a pinch hitter.
Bland has a knack for big moments as well as she hit two pinch hit home runs as a sophomore, as well as two gaming winning home runs.
Paislie Allen, Georgia
While trying to strengthen the infield, Ford got lucky by signing Paislie Allen, the incoming sophomore coming over from Georgia. With the Bulldogs, Allen made 27 starts, 26 at second base and one at shortstop, while she recorded her first collegiate home run against Alabama in March.
While the 2026 season is still a long ways away, the Aggies have started building their winning roster.