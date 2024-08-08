With Legacy to Carry, Texas A&M 12th Man Nana Boadi-Owusu Ready to Lead By Example
If Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton deadlifted 550 pounds, Nana Boadi-Owusu lifted 555. If Scourton ran a 5.15 40-yard dash, Boadi-Owusu would race him to beat it. That's just his mentality.
And what earned him the right to sport the Aggies' coveted No. 12 next season.
"He embodies everything," Scourton said of his teammate, who was named The 12th Man for 2024-25. "(He's) a scholar. A great dude on and off the field and he works his tail off. I think he deserved it."
As it usually goes, the process for selecting the player who gets to wear the jersey and embody "The 12th Man' is done by nomination. Any walk-ons that Texas A&M welcomes to its squad and full roster can be nominated by his peers for outstanding work ethic, off-field personality or — most times — both.
Boadi-Owusu was no exception.
"There's an unbelievable work ethic in him," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko explained. "He's a tremendous teammate. You see that and the things that he's been willing to do for the program since he's been here."
"I think he fits the culture and selfless service that this university wants in that jersey number."
Next season, the sophomore is set to help back up the defensive line with Scourton, Albert Regis, and defensive captain Shemar Turner, among others, but beyond that, he also plays roles elsewhere.
Between special teams, the scout squad, and even his non-traditional position on defense in practice, Boadi-Owusu filled gaps wherever needed. Of those, the former is likely to matter the most.
"He's a huge factor on special teams," Elko said. "We feel like he's going to be a big factor on special teams for us this year, which is obviously another huge benefit of No. 12. It's really cool when he's out there and involved."
Boadi-Owusu quickly won over Elko with his work ethic and leadership by example, but more than that, he won over his teammates — walk-ons or not — en route to earning the jersey nomination.
"He pushes all of us," Scourton said. "Just seeing him come to work every day: He's racing us. He's beating us. ... He's a competitor, and he's been that way since I've got here."
For the sophomore, nothing he did was outlandish. Yes, he worked hard, but when asked about receiving the nomination, he kept it simple. He was just glad to have made an impact.
"You can take for granted how much it means to be a good teammate," Boadi-Owusu said. "To have the respect of your team, especially as a walk-on, (and) get voted ... for this opportunity, that was the most meaningful part."
As the Aggies take the field next season looking to turn things around, they'll rely heavily on the seniors coming back for one more ride. They'll look to the juniors who have been in Aggieland before, and even Taurean York — a sophomore with a captain's honor.
But they'll also look to No. 12. A walk-on defensive lineman who outworked everyone else, and who doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon. Boadi-Owusu is leading in his own way.
And with the legacy of The 12th Man to carry, he's ready.
"You should have seen the smile on his face all night last night at practice when he got to wear that jersey," Elko said. "You couldn't take it off of him. ... really excited for him."
"It's a huge honor. It means an awful lot to him."