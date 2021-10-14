Locked On Aggies: Is The Missouri Matchup a Trap Game For Texas A&M?

Trap games are common in both the NFL and college football. Will Saturday be one for Texas A&M?

The No. 21 Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) are fresh off a monumental 41-38 victory over No. 1 Alabama. Quarterback Zach Calzada is viewed as a hero for taking down the darlings of college football. Jimbo Fisher is on cloud nine after becoming the first former assistant to beat Nick Saban.

This is a new-found A&M roster that has found its footing entering the second half of the season. The path to the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff remains a challenge, but the dream set at the beginning of the season isn't over just yet.

Then again, depending on how A&M plays against Missouri, it very well could be.

The Aggies will travel to Columbia for an 11 a.m. kick against the Tigers (3-3, 0-2 SEC) at Faurot Field. While Missouri sits at .500 on the season, they're four or five plays away from being 5-1.

Keep in mind that Kentucky took the lead in Week 2 with a fourth-quarter touchdown run. Thanks to a 17-point fourth-quarter comeback against Boston College, the Tigers were able to force overtime out east.

Fisher isn't sleeping on Missouri. Neither should his players — though it will be bright and early when the first whistle blows.

“I feel like (Missouri) in the same boat as us,” defensive back Antonio Johnson said Monday. “They have a point to prove. They have basically a chip on their shoulder, so we’ve got to go just as focused as we were last week.”

Should the Aggies consider the high of Alabama wearing off and the early kick as a trap in their quest to return to top-tier status?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson is joined by Locked on Mizzou host John Miller to break down everything A&M fans should know about the Tigers entering the weekend.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here