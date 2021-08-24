A Former No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Has A Bold A&M Football Prediction

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf made headlines this week with his top-25 for the 2021 college football season

Ryan Leaf has been nothing if not polarizing and unpredictable since being drafted No. 2 overall in the 1998 NFL Draft, one spot behind future Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Leaf's NFL career did not go as planned, as he was chastised by the media for his locker room antics and perceived bad attitude, and his play on the field was not up to that of a second overall pick.

Perhaps a career in broadcasting is better suited for someone with Leaf's personality, and "people skills."

Leaf went to work for ESPN as a college football analyst in 2019. Earlier this week, he released his personal college football top 25 teams heading into the 2021 season, including his prediction for the final SEC standings.

Here's where things get interesting. Leaf's predictions are as unpredictable as his NFL career.

Even here in the preseason, most college football analysts have Alabama at the No. 1 spot, and have the Crimson Tide as the team to beat not just in the SEC but perhaps in all of college football.

Leaf put Alabama at the No. 3 position behind No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Oklahoma, which isn't as crazy as his next claim sounds.

In his SEC standings prediction, Leaf has Alabama losing two games in 2021, and finishing third overall in the West.

At No. 1 and with an undefeated season, Leaf has Texas A&M, with Ole Miss also with two losses at No. 2.

As we all know, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide don't lose often, but Leaf thinks it will be an off-season for them. And he might be right.

This might be the most "off" season for Alabama in a while. With questions at quarterback and a very young and inexperienced team, this might be the time for Alabama to fall.

And with the Aggies having a very favorable schedule for 2021, it might be possible that they go undefeated, as we discussed on AllAggies.com previously.

Maybe Ryan Leaf actually knows what he's talking about, and he has the courage and confidence to call someone other than Alabama SEC and national champions.

Granted, it's a stretch but it just might happen. Maybe, just maybe, Ryan Leaf is a genius.

