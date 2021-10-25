Locked On Aggies: A&M Clucked And Plucked Gamecocks in Win

If there ever was a time for a statement win, it was right before the bye week. Challenge accepted and completed, Texas A&M.

The Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC) dismantled South Carolina in a 44-14 victory Saturday at Kyle Field. From start to finish, it was near a complete performance and one the Gamecocks (4-4, 1-4 SEC) couldn't slow down.

South Carolina QB Zeb Noland felt the pressure early against A&M's defensive front. He was sacked three times while the team recorded seven tackles for losses and forced a pair of late interceptions.

Offensively, A&M quarterback Zach Calzada wasn't perfect. He had two touchdown passes to tight end Jalen Wydermyer, but he missed a wide-open Demond Demas at the back of the end zone in the third quarter. There also was an abysmal interception on the team's opening drive.

Calzada concerns aside, the offense played well. Both running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown, while Achane saw a season-high 156 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, the offensive line didn't allow a sack for the second-straight home series against the Gamecocks' front seven.

As A&M takes a week to recuperate, fans can't help but wonder what could be. Imagine if the Aggies were to beat Arkansas? Beat Mississippi State? Beat both?

Would A&M be the No. 2 team in the country for the final month of college football? More importantly, what all must the Aggies do to cement their status as the consensus second-best team in the SEC West for 2021?

Better yet, should No. 3 Alabama lose one more game, the Aggies would take over the top spot if they continue to win. Is that enough to ease the critics?

All that for another day. For now, it's about looking back at all the highlights from Week 8.

