Surprising Night For Texas A&M Tight End On Several Counts

COLLEGE STATION -- Jalen Wydermyer had no idea what he had accomplished when he entered the media room late Saturday evening. Neither did his coach Jimbo Fisher.

The Texas A&M tight end made program history in a 44-14 win over South Carolina. Despite some inconsistencies and lack of production this season, Wydermyer continues to show fans and scouts why he's an early favorite to be next summer's top-rated NFL Draft prospect at his position.

“He’s learning to be a complete player,” Fisher said. “His big body can get vertical. He has athleticism [with] his hands and ability to run after the catch. He’s playing like he’s capable of playing, and he’s a weapon.”

The Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC) utilized the 6-foot-5 tight end early. Quarterback Zach Calzada would find him on a first-and-20 play for a 25-yard touchdown to give A&M a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The first touchdown was rather routine, with Wydermyer working across the middle. The second score was a tad more complicated.

Wydermyer was targeted on a screen pass on second down. Getting the first down was enough, but he wanted more. Thanks to a lead block from freshman center Bryce Foster, Wydermyer would bully his way past a pair of Gamecocks into the end zone.

"It was a well‑run screen, and I got out and just made plays with my feet," Wydermyer said.

Saturday marked the fifth career multi-touchdown game of Wydermyer's career. It also pushed him up the rankings to eighth place all-time at A&M in receiving touchdowns (16). He also surpassed Martellus Bennett (2005-07) for the most receiving yards by a tight end in A&M history following the first drive.

"It's a blessing being on that list, especially looking up to Jace [Sternberger] when I went here," Wydermyer said. "I never thought I would be in this position, but I'm blessed to be here."

Cementing his legacy in the 12th Man's history book was one surprise. The other was a visit from his old brother, Tyrese, who currently is in the Navy and stationed in Illinois. Wydermyer said that he hadn't seen his brother in more than seven months, and his parents were kept his arrival a secret.

The big reveal came during the team's Spirit Walk, a moment Wydermyer says was, "The happiest I've ever been in a while. I'm glad that he got to see a game."

Since leaving the Lone Star State, Tyrese, 22, has only been to a handful of Jalen's games since high school. As the two embraced postgame, it was clear he picked a perfect game to support his younger brother.

“When I was a sophomore in high school, I remember scoring my first touchdown, and it was his senior year, and he just ran to me and we both jumped in the air,” Wydermyer said. “Seeing my brother grow up and doing what he’s doing and the impact that he had on my football career, I wouldn’t be here without him.”

