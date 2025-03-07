3-Star Safety Markel Ford De-commits From Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies have been hot on the recruiting trail so far in the Mike Elko era but the team has lost a few commitments this offseason in the 2026 recruiting class.
Texas A&M three-star safety commit Markel Ford announced Friday that he's reopening his recruitment and de-committing from the Aggies. A product of Horn High School in Mesquite (Dallas), TX, Ford had been committed to Texas A&M since June 27, 2024.
Ford had received offers from programs like Oregon, Colorado, Baylor, Arkansas, LSU, Michigan, Texas, USC, Oklahoma, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, SMU, Nebraska, Auburn, Mississippi State, Pitt and many more.
Here's part of what he had to say in an official statement:
"A special thank you goes to Coach Elko, Coach Bateman, Coach Ish, and the entire A&M coaching staff for welcoming me into the Aggie family and giving me the opportunity to be a part of something
special," Ford wrote. "After much thought, prayer, and reflection, I have decided to decommit from Texas A&M University. I believe it is in the best interest of my future to open up my recruitment once again. Thank you to everyone who has supported me during this journey. I am excited for what the future holds."
Take a look at his post:
Ford now joins other notable players like 2026 four-star tight end Xavier Tiller and 2025 four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet as guys that have de-committed from A&M.
Stil, the Aggies boast a talented '26 class that features four-stars like tight end Caleb Tafua, defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, and quarterback Helaman Casuga. A&M has also landed a commitment from three-star cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
Texas A&M will open up its 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Aug. 30.
