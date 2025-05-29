5-Star Texas A&M Aggies Target Sets Commitment Date
Texas A&M’s push to elevate its already No. 6-ranked 2026 recruiting class continues, this time looking to add one of the top players in the nation.
Five-star safety Jireh Edwards, out of St. Frances Academy (MD), will announce his decision on July 5th, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
Edwards is down to six schools: Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M.
The next few weeks will be key in his recruitment, with a packed official visit schedule ahead. He’ll head to Auburn on May 30, Florida on June 3, Alabama on June 6, Texas A&M on June 13, and Oregon on June 20.
Auburn currently leads the race for Edwards, having a 20.7 percent chance of landing him per On3’s prediction machine. The Tigers have multiple former St. Frances players on the roster, and head coach Hugh Freeze has been relentless in his pursuit.
A&M currently holds a 6.6 percent chance of landing Edwards but if Elko has taught us anything, it is to not underestimate him when it comes to recruiting. June 13 will be a pivotal weekend for the Aggies as they look to gain momentum in the race for Edwards’ elite talent.
The 6-1, 205-pounder is ranked as the No. 2 safety and the No. 21 player in the ‘26 class per the On3 industry rankings.
As a junior in 2024, he posted 92 tackles (17 for loss), six pass breakups, and three forced fumbles for a St. Frances squad that boasted one of the best defenses in the nation. He also participated in the 2025 Under Armour All-American Game.
Although the Aggies’ 2026 class boasts elite talent in all position groups, the safety slot remains vacant. Edwards could change that on July 5 and become the first five star player in the class, joining an already elite group of 11 blue-chip commits.