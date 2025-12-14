This past Thursday night, the 2026 football schedule for the Texas A&M Aggies was released, and the first year of the nine-game conference schedule should not disappoint.

The season will feature the Aggies returning to Nick Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, and only their second match against the Kentucky Wildcats as members of the SEC.

The year will also feature the first year of the three protected opponents for each SEC team, with the Aggies' three being the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, and Missouri Tigers.

Historical Analysis of Each Texas A&M 2026 Opponent

Without further ado, let's take a look at each opponent in the schedule and see what happened last time the Maroon and White opposed them.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Missouri State Bears: First meeting

The newest members of Conference USA get to take their first visit to Kyle Field to open up the campaign on September 5, as the Aggies look to repeat the hot start they got off to in the 2025 season.

All-time record: 0-0

Arizona State Sun Devils: September 5, 2015

Wide receiver Christian Kirk caught six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown and also returned a punt 79 yards for an additional touchdown as the Aggies took a 38-17 win in front of a lively NRG Stadium crowd in Houston to open the 2015 season against the Sun Devils, their only meeting with the Big 12 school to date.

All-time record: Texas A&M leads,1-0

Kentucky Wildcats: October 6, 2018

Running back Trayveon Williams punched the rock in from 10 yards out, and the A&M defense was a brick wall to keep the Wildcats out in overtime, taking a 20-14 win.

All-time record: Texas A&M leads, 2-1

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

LSU Tigers: October 25, 2025

The Aggies turned "Death Valley" into Kyle Field East during their most recent trip to Baton Rouge last year, and they'll be right back there this upcoming season as well.

After facing an 18-14 halftime deficit, the Maroon and White opened the second half with 35 unanswered points, the only offense that the defense allowed coming off of a garbage time touchdown late in the fourth quarter that resulted in a 49-25 win for A&M.

All-time record: LSU leads, 32-25-3

Arkansas Razorbacks: October 18, 2025

Since joining the SEC, the Aggies have owned the Razorbacks in the Southwest Classic, winning 13 of the last 14 contests, including last year in Fayetteville that saw the Ags hold off a charge by the Hogs to take the 45-42 win.

All-time record: Arkansas leads, 42-37-3

Missouri Tigers: November 8, 2025

The Aggies had no issues in Columbia last month, with Marcel Reed throwing for 229 yards and two touchdowns, while KC Concepcion (four receptions, 84 yards, touchdown) and Rueben Owens (102 yards, two touchdowns) fueled the 38-17 Texas A&M win, their third in a row against Mizzou.

All-time record: Texas A&M leads, 11-7

The Citadel: First meeting

The Aggies welcome The Citadel to Kyle Field for the first time as they get a midseason breather from conference play.

All-time meeting: 0-0

Alabama Crimson Tide: October 7, 2023

For one final time, the Aggies opened the doors to legendary head coach Nick Saban during his final year as the Tide's head coach, and the first game against him in College Station since A&M's monumental upset win in 2021.

For a large portion of the game, it seemed as though that A&M would repeat their antics from two years prior, but Saban got the last laugh as the Tide rolled to a 26-20 win.

All-time record: Alabama leads, 13-3

South Carolina Gamecocks: November 15, 2025

Oh, what a game this was.

Just one year removed from an embarrassing 44-20 loss to the Gamecocks in Columbia, the Aggies turned a 30-3 halftime deficit into the largest comeback win in program history.

After taking the lead early in the fourth quarter thanks to four straight scoring drives led by quarterback Marcel Reed, and a late stand on fourth down that saw South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers tackled well short of the line to gain, the Aggies cruised to a 31-30 win to stay undefeated in the 2025 season.

All-time record: Texas A&M leads, 10-2

Tennessee Volunteers: October 14, 2023

Texas A&M's last game against the Volunteers wasn't exactly Max Johnson's best work, as the signal caller completed less than half of his passes and threw two interceptions as the Aggies fell to the Vols in Knoxville 20-13.

All-time record: Tennessee leads, 3-2

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) on the sidelines against the Oklahoma Sooners during the 2013 Cotton Bowl at Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Oklahoma Sooners: January 4, 2013

The last meeting between the Aggies and their former Big 12 rivals saw Johnny Manziel cap off his Heisman Trophy campaign in a blaze of glory, accounting for 516 of A&M's 633 total yards on offense which included four total touchdowns as the Farmers handed out a 41-13 beatdown to the Sooners in the 2013 Cotton Bowl game.

All-time record: Oklahoma leads, 19-12

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt while defended by defensive lineman Ethan Burke (91) during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas Longhorns: November 28, 2025

One win away from an undefeated season, until an off night in Austin swept it all away.

The 2025 edition of the Lone Star Showdown saw a matchup between two young star quarterbacks in Marcel Reed and Arch Manning, and the Aggies held a strong 10-3 lead at half, but the Longhorns wasted no time out of the tunnel in the second half, scoring 17 unanswered points and then picking Reed off twice on consecutive drives in the fourth quarter to take the 27-17 win, their third straight over their in-state rivals.

All-time record: Texas leads, 78-37-5