Texas A&M Star Mario Craver Just Set a New Standard in College Football

Very few have made an impact for the Texas A&M Aggies quite like the one Mario Craver made for Mike Elko's team in the 2025 season, coming over from the Mississippi State Bulldogs and reigniting the Texas A&M offense alongside fellow transfer receiver KC Concepcion.

Craver recorded 52 receptions for 825 yards and four touchdowns in his first year in College Station, which included a 207-yard performance against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

And now it could be keeping him set financially for the future.

Mario Craver: A&M's Highest-Paid Wide Receiver?

Thursday afternoon, it was reported by The Business of Athletes that the wide receiver agreed to a contract extension with the Aggies that would result in him being the highest-paid wide receiver in the program's history.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Craver's presence on the field in Aggieland was immediately felt in his first game with the team against the UTSA Roadrunners, where the Birmingham native recorded eight catches for 122 yards and not one, but two touchdowns.

The receiver followed it with another notable performance against the Utah State Aggies the following week, a five-catch, 114-yard game that also saw a trip to the end zone for the former Bulldog.

But what really propelled Craver into the national spotlight was his showing against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which saw him catch seven passes for 207 of Marcel Reed's 360 passing yards and an 86-yard touchdown in the first quarter that saw him spin out of a tackle by two Fighting Irish defenders before scampering down the sideline for a touchdown, a score that led to a 41-40 A&M victory.

Craver also recorded a seven-yard rushing touchdown as part of an 80-yard day in the passing game against his old teammates from Starkville when they visited Kyle Field earlier in the year.

Later in the season, Craver would suffer a slight injury that saw his targets against South Carolina significantly limited, and the wideout didn't even play against the Samford Bulldogs, but returned for the finale against the Texas Longhorns, where he grabbed five catches for 44 yards in the 27-17 loss.

For his elite play, Craver was named to the third-team All-SEC team, and with KC Concepcion's future in college still undecided, Craver could be leading down the A&M receiving corps by himself in 2026, alongside Ashton Bethel-Roman.

As for 2025, Craver and the Aggies still have business to attend to as they await the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday in the first round of the College Football Playoff.