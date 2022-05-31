Aggies A Finalist For Top LB Anthony Hill, Official Visit Planned For Fall

The Texas A&M Aggies are attempting to add talent at the linebacker spots in the 2023 class, and Ryan (Denton, TX) star Anthony Hill might be the best in the country.

On Tuesday, Hill's list of suitors was narrowed down to just five, with his father informing On3 of his son's finalists, as well as his official visit plans going forward.

The 6'2, 220-pound North Texas native will take officials to Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas and USC in June.

However, he is also planning two visits to the Aggies, with an unofficial visit to College Station scheduled in July, and an official scheduled for the fall.

“I only got to talk to him one time, but coach (Tyler) Santucci has been the guy that’s recruited me the most and talking scheme with him," Hill told AllAggies.com this spring. “Just all the d-line guys they've been bringing in, I feel like that’s big because I play linebacker. Seeing all that good d-line definitely feels good and would help me play better." Hill, who would be an excellent fit in DJ Durkin's defensive system, exploded onto the scene with the Raiders in 2020 as a sophomore, being named as a first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, and the District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year, all while helping his team to an undefeated season a state championship. Hill Amassed 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles that season. TexAgs

In his junior season in 2021, Hill was even more impressive finishing with 131 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recovers, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

As a result of that impressive year, Hill was named the Texas District 5-5A-I Co-MVP, a first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American, and a Class 5A first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sportswriters Association.

Hill is the top linebacker prospect in the state of Texas and quite possibly in the entire country, and his relationship with the Aggies staff, should not be discounted.

As for a timeline, however, Hill has yet to reveal his final decision date but could take things all the way to the Early Signing Period.

