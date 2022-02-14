Aggies Among Six Finalists For Top 2023 LB Prospect

Skip to main content

Aggies Among Six Finalists For Top 2023 LB Anthony Hill

The Aggies run on elite defenders could continue in 2023

If there is a position that the Aggies need to fill the most in 2023, it is the linebacker spot, with the team's top tackler, Aaron Hansford, moving on to the NFL.

And on Monday, arguably the top player in the position group for the 2023 class, Denton Ryan's Anthony Hill, revealed his top-6 finalists, naming the Aggies amongst his list of contenders.

Alongside Texas A&M, the 6'2, 220-pound North Texas native also had Texas, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, and USC in his final group.

Hill, who would be an excellent fit in DJ Durkin's defensive system, exploded onto the scene with the Raiders in 2020 as a sophomore, being named as a first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, and the District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year, all while helping his team to an undefeated season a state championship.

Hill Amassed 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles that season.

In his junior season in 2021, Hill was even more impressive finishing with 131 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recovers, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

As a result of that impressive year, Hill was named the Texas District 5-5A-I Co-MVP, a first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American, and a Class 5A first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sportswriters Association.

Hill is the top linebacker prospect in the state of Texas and quite possibly in the entire country, and his relationship with the Aggies staff, should not be discounted.

As for a timeline, however, Hill has yet to reveal his final decision date.

