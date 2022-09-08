2023 OL Commit Chase Bisontis Talks Choosing Texas A&M, Graduating Early

Don Bosco Prep (NJ) offensive tackle Chase Bisontis made his commitment to Texas A&M earlier this summer and All Aggies was able to catch up with the New Jersey native to talk about that choice after Don Bosco played Edgewater last Friday. When asked what ultimately led him to choose A&M, he said that his official visit to College Station played a big factor.

“The official visit really started it off…I took it, I fell in love with it. The rest of my official [visits], nobody matched the A&M official," said Bisontis after his team's 34-10 loss in Orlando, FL. "[I] kept building relationships with the staff. It’s just the right spot for me.”

The staff, of course, always plays a huge role in attracting recruits. The Aggies boast one of the best coaching units in the country, and the four-star tackle prospect said that he already feels comfortable with who he'll be playing for.

"The whole coaching staff really," replied Bisontis when asked who he's built relationships with. "Coach [Steve] Addazio, he’s from the north area, so we really connected well. Me and Jimbo [Fisher] connect really well as well.”

By all accounts, Bisontis is all in on the Aggies. He's ready to get to Texas as soon as possible and hopes to graduate from Don Bosco Prep early to give himself a leg up in his freshman year.

“I definitely would like to play right away. I’m working relly hard right now, taking classes to try and graduate early” said Bisontis, a top ten offensive line prospect in the class.

If he does so, he'll be the first Don Bosco player to graduate high school and enroll in college early. That could provide some incredibly valuable extra time for him to adjust and learn the system, as well as add some strength, not that he needs much at 6'5" and 290-pounds.

For now, he's focused on the task at hand; winning a championship. When asked about his goals for the future, Bisontis simply replied "My first goal is to win a state championship. Once we get that done, then I’ll put my next goal up there.”

That's the kind of attitude that Fisher and this Aggies staff have got to love. Once they get him on campus, the real work begins, and the Aggies will try to mold another elite blocker as they have so many times before.

