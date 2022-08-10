Aggies Commit Jayvon Thomas Debuts As No. 5 CB in 2023 SI99 Rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies have had a roller coaster of a 2023 recruiting cycle. Coming off signing the nation’s top 2022 recruiting class, the Aggies started the 2023 class off slow.

The Aggies found some much-needed momentum in mid-summer, but that momentum slowed with the recent de-commitment of La Grange (TX) cornerback Bravion Rogers.

The Aggies have the pieces in the 2023 class to sign another elite recruiting haul. One of those key pieces is Dallas (TX) CB Jayvon Thomas.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated revealed its first edition of the 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings, and Thomas made the cut.

Thomas sits as the No. 5 cornerback in the 2023 SI99 rankings and the No. 63 player overall.

Cornerbacks Cormani McClain (No. 2), Malik Muhammad (No. 16), AJ Harris (No. 26), and Calvin Simpson-Hunt (No. 38) sit above Thomas in the preseason rankings.

Thomas joins Denton (TX) linebacker Anthony Hill as the lone Aggie commits to debut on the SI99. Hill debuted as the number three linebacker and No. 48 player overall.

As a junior at South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX), Thomas recorded 30 tackles, three pass breakups, and an interaction. Thomas has experience on both sides of the football. He primarily played running back in 2020, where he ran for 611 yards.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here